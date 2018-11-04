Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Records interception in win
Alonso accumulated seven tackles (four solo), two passes defended and an interception during Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.
Alonso brought in one of rookie quarterback Sam Darnold's four interceptions during the Week 9 win, and made plays in every stage of the game to constrain the Jets' offense. The veteran linebacker remains a solid IDP asset heading into a Week 10 matchup against the Packers.
