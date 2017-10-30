Alonso recorded nine tackles (eight solo) in Thursday's loss to the Ravens.

One of Alonso's tackles was a vicious hit on Ravens' quarterback Joe Flacco as he was sliding to the ground, and Flacco did not return after showing symptoms of a concussion. There's been no word as to whether or not the linebacker will face a suspension for the hit, but when he is on the field, Alonso is one of the more consistently productive linebackers in the league, although he is still yet to force a turnover this season.