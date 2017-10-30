Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Records nine tackles Thursday
Alonso recorded nine tackles (eight solo) in Thursday's loss to the Ravens.
One of Alonso's tackles was a vicious hit on Ravens' quarterback Joe Flacco as he was sliding to the ground, and Flacco did not return after showing symptoms of a concussion. There's been no word as to whether or not the linebacker will face a suspension for the hit, but when he is on the field, Alonso is one of the more consistently productive linebackers in the league, although he is still yet to force a turnover this season.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Ties for team lead in tackles•
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Ties team high in tackles•
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Won't be moved to the middle•
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Inks four-year extension•
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Draws one-year tender from Dolphins•
-
Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Does not want to switch positions•
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...