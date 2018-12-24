Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Sidelined with injuries
Alonso did not play during Sunday's 17-7 loss to the Jaguars despite his active status, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Alonso missed his first game of the season due to lingering knee and hamstring injuries, and did not play a single snap despite being active. The veteran entered Sunday's game with a questionable tag after having been a limited participant in practice all week. The Dolphins' defense looked notably softer without their top linebacker, who still leads the team with 120 tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles. With Miami now eliminated from the playoffs, it's conceivable that the team would elect to take a cautious approach to Alonso's recovery and sideline him again versus the Bills in Week 17. If Alonso were to miss any time, Mike Hull would be expected to draw another start at weakside linebacker.
