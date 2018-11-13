Alonso logged six tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Packers.

Alonso has now recorded 89 tackles on the season. The 28-year old linebacker was ineffective in stopping Green Bay's rushing attack during the Week 10 loss, and logged his second-lowest tackle total of the season. Alonso was questionable to enter Sunday's game due to a lingering ankle injury, and will now benefit from Miami's bye week to get fully healthy.

