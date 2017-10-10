Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Ties for team lead in tackles
Alonso had seven tackles (six solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's victory over the Bills.
Alonso knocked the ball loose from Matt Cassel in the late stages of the first quarter, which was subsequently scooped up and returned for a touchdown by safety Reshad Jones. It was the 27-year-old's first sack and forced forced fumble of the season.
