Alonso notched eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the Jets.

Alonso was one of two players to play all 63 snaps on defense, and figures to continue seeing a heavy workload going forward. The 27-year-old has yet to record a sack or force a turnover this season, but will look to make his presence felt in Sunday's tilt against the Saints.

