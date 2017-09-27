Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Ties team high in tackles
Alonso notched eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the Jets.
Alonso was one of two players to play all 63 snaps on defense, and figures to continue seeing a heavy workload going forward. The 27-year-old has yet to record a sack or force a turnover this season, but will look to make his presence felt in Sunday's tilt against the Saints.
