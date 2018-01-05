Alonso (neck) recorded 115 tackles, one sack, one PBU and two forced fumbles across 16 games in 2017.

Alonso matched the 115 tackles he netted in 2016 during his first year with Miami and was very consistent in doing so. In fact, he logged at least seven tackles in 10 of 16 games while reaching double digits in that category twice. The Oregon product remains under contract with the Dolphins for the next three years and should return in 2018 worthy of IDP consideration.