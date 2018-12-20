Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Week 16 status in question
Alonso (knee/hamstring) was not seen at practice Thursday, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Alonso has played every defensive snaps with the Dolphins this season, but is not a lock to suit up against the Jaguars on Sunday. The veteran linebacker is nursing knee and hamstring injuries, and will likely need to log at least a limited practice session Friday in order to suit up Week 16. Alonso leads Miami's defense with 120 total tackles, so his absence would be a notable loss for the unit.
