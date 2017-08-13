Dolphins' Kiko Alonso: Won't be moved to the middle
The Dolphins currently have no plans to move Alonso to middle linebacker, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
The loss of Koa MIsi (neck) and Raekwon McMillan (knee) for the season had some thinking that Alonso may move back to MLB, a position he has played in the past, but the team doesn't believe that would be in the best interest of keeping Alonso healthy and productive all season. Miami will keep Alonso at WLB with Lawrence Timmons at SLB and Mike Hull in the middle for the immediate future.
