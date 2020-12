Merritt was activated as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday afternoon's road trip to take on the Bills.

Miami will be without Ryan Fitzpatrick for Week 17 given his positive COVID-19 result from Thursday. Merritt swings up to the active roster as a late addition, aligning the 23-year-old for his second game appearance of 2020. He fielded one snap on offense and seven more on special teams during his NFL debut Week 9 against Arizona.