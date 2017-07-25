Dolphins' Koa Misi: Expected to hit PUP
Misi (neck) is expected to open training camp on the Dolphins' physically unable to perform list, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Doctors have yet to clear Misi to begin football activities after he underwent surgery last season to address a neck injury, which ended up limiting him to three games. Misi is said to be progressing through the rehab process and the team remains optimistic that he'll back on the field before the start of the regular season, but as of now, he's without a timetable for his return. Misi's indefinite absence will allow rookie second-round pick Raekwon McMillan to pick up more reps early on in training camp as he attempts to claim a starting role.
