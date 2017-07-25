Dolphins' Koa Misi: Placed on Injured Reserve

Misi (neck) was placed on the Dolphins' Injured Reserve list Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Misi, who underwent season-ending neck surgery in 2016, recently failed a test that would've declared him healthy enough to play in 2017 if passed. The Dolphins selected Raekwon McMillan in the second round of this year's draft, so he'll now have a more direct route to playing time as a rookie with Misi sidelined for the year. It's an unfortunate series of events for the 30-year-old veteran, while it remains to be seen if Misi will ever be able to return to his original level of play.

