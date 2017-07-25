Dolphins' Koa Misi: Placed on IR
Misi (neck) was placed on the Dolphins' injured reserve list Tuesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Misi, who underwent season-ending neck surgery in 2016, recently failed a test that would've declared him healthy enough to play in 2017 if passed. The Dolphins selected Raekwon McMillan in the second round of this year's draft, so he'll now have a more direct route to playing time as a rookie with Misi likely sidelined for the year. It's an unfortunate series of events for the 30-year-old veteran, while it remains to be seen if Misi will ever be able to return to his original level of play.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Colts options hinge on fit Luck
Andrew Luck's shoulder casts a shadow over what could be a prolific Fantasy offense.
-
Elliott slides in latest mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
Ingram not afraid of Peterson
Jamey Eisenberg spent some time with Saints running back Mark Ingram prior to training camp,...
-
Pierre Garcon is a Fantasy target
Jamey Eisenberg spent some time with new 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon prior to training camp,...
-
Big bounces for two top Texans?
We don't know for sure who will start at quarterback for the Texans but it's hard to imagine...
-
Projecting Dalvin Cook
The Vikings' run game woes from 2016 won't be completely solved in 2017, but Dalvin Cook's...