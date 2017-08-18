Play

Urbik did not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens due to a back injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Urbik's injury is not expected to be a serious one, as the Dolphins are likely remaining cautious with the veteran guard midway through the preseason.

