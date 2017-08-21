Play

Head coach Adam Gase said Monday that Urbik will likely miss the team's season opener due to a knee injury, Jason Lieser of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Urbik missed Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens due to a back injury, but now it looks like it is his knee that could potentially delay his return to the field. Urbik was expected to start the season as Mike Pouncey's backup at center.

