McCord completed 17 of 32 passes for 209 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed twice for four yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 24-22 loss to the Colts on Sunday. He also lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Drawing his first career start as a result of Malik Willis having gone on injured reserve with an abdomen injury earlier in the week, McCord acquitted himself well overall in a favorable matchup. The 2025 sixth-round pick of the Eagles spread the ball around to nine different targets, and he had a statement three-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter when he powered through a pair of defenders and broke the plane despite having his facemask pulled. McCord's one turnover was very costly, however, as it was recovered on the Dolphins' six-yard line and returned for a short touchdown. McCord should only get more comfortable by following up Sunday's solid showing with another week of practice, but he'll draw a tough Week 11 road matchup against the Bills next Sunday.