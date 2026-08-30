Green Bay traded McCord to the Dolphins on Sunday in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round draft pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McCord had a strong preseason with the Packers, completing 65.7 percent of his 70 passes for 446 yards with a 4:0 TD:INT over three games. However, Green Bay already has a reliable backup to Jordan Love in veteran Tyrod Taylor, so the organization opted to get something back for McCord rather than risk losing him on waivers. Now that he's with Miami, McCord will fill the team's No. 2 QB role behind Malik Willis after the Dolphins traded Quinn Ewers to Jacksonville on Saturday and waived both Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski early Sunday. That puts McCord in a better position to make an impact in fantasy, though his opportunity for playing time is entirely dependent on Willis' health and performance.