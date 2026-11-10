McCord will step in as the Dolphins' starting quarterback beginning with Sunday's game at Indianapolis after Miami placed Malik Willis (core) on injured reserve Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

A 2025 sixth-round pick of the Eagles, McCord will be making his NFL debut Sunday, after he had been active for each of the 1-7 Dolphins' first eight games but didn't see any playing time behind Willis. Before landing with the Dolphins in a trade prior to Week 1, the 24-year-old signal-caller looked sharp during preseason action as a member of the Packers, completing 46 of 70 passes for 446 yards and a 4:0 TD:INT while adding 16 yards on five carries over three games. Expectations should still be held in check for McCord in his first regular-season action, especially while he'll be working with one of the NFL's weaker collections of skill-position players. The Dolphins are optimistic that Willis will be able to return from IR before the end of the season, but McCord should be primed for at least a four-game run as the team's starter while Willis is sidelined.