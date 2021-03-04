The Dolphins have yet to release Van Noy because the team hopes to trade him, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Van Noy was both productive and versatile last season, with 69 tackles, six sacks, six defended passes, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, and he managed to suit up for 14 games despite battling numerous injuries. However, the soon-to-be 30-year-old is also due a $12.5 million salary next season, which could severely dampen trade interest.