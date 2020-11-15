Van Noy was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chargers with a hip injury, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Van Noy left went down in clear pain during the first half and immediately went to the blue medical tent. He recorded three tackles (one solo) before leaving. Sam Eguavoen and Andrew Van Ginkel should both see upticks in usage while Van Noy is on the sidelines.
