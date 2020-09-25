Van Noy notched three tackles (one solo) and one strip-sack during Thursday's 31-13 win over the Jaguars.

Van Noy was a force in the pass rush Thursday, and he had a number of plays that didn't show up on the stat sheet but forced Gardner Minshew to abandon reads. He even recovered the fumble after logging a strip-sack in the fourth quarter, a play which essentially sealed the win for Miami. Van Noy has been a solid option in IDP formats through three contests, and he'll look to keep up his momentum against the Seahawks in Week 4.