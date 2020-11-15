The Dolphins activated Van Noy off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, indicating that he'll play Sunday versus the Chargers.
Coach Brian Flores said Friday that Van Noy wouldn't be ready in time for Sunday's game, but this transaction contrasts that and puts the veteran linebacker on track to play. This is good news for the Dolphins' sturdy defense, as he's piled up 33 tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles through seven games.
