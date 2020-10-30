Van Noy (foot) upgraded to a full practice Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Rams, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Van Noy was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he was able to put his foot injury behind him and should be out there come Sunday. The former Patriots linebacker has chipped in 19 tackles and two sacks in his first season with Miami.
