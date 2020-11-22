site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Kyle Van Noy: Good to go Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Nov 22, 2020
Van Noy (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
The 29-year-old was limited at practice most of the week after suffering the hip injury against the Chargers last weekend, but he's ready to play Week 11. Van Noy should continue to play an every-down role for Miami.
