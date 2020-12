Van Noy had eight solo tackles, three sacks, one pass defensed and three quarterback hits during Sunday's 19-7 win over the Bengals.

Van Noy put together one of the most dominant games of his career against Brandon Allen and the Bengals, at least statistically. To add to his absurd disruptiveness, the pass he tipped became an interception by Nik Needham. The 29-year-old is closing in on his career-high sack total for a single season (6.5), a number which he tallied in 2019.