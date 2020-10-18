Van Noy (groin) won't suit up in Sunday's game against the Jets, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Van Noy was expected to sit out of Sunday's game after practicing in a limited capacity throughout the week. The good news for the Dolphins is that Shaq Lawson (knee) will be available for the contest at linebacker. Look for Lawson and Sam Eguavoen to handle starting duties at strongside linebacker for Sunday's game.