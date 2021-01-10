Van Noy managed 69 tackles (46 solo), six sacks, six defended passes, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries across 14 games in 2020.

Van Noy was a consistent playmaker for the Dolphins during his inaugural season with the team, despite dealing with a multitude of lingering injuries and being forced to miss two games. The 29-year-old's versatility, which allows Miami to utilize him in coverage and as a pass rusher in addition to defending the run, provide him a considerable fantasy ceiling in IDP formats. After taking the offseason to get back to full health, Van Noy will return as an integral part of Miami's linebacker corps again come 2021.