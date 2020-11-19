Van Noy (hip) logged a limited practice session Thursday, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.
Van Noy was unable to practice in any capacity Wednesday, so this update provides at least some hope that he will be able to suit up Sunday in a road trip to the Mile High City. The 29-year-old linebacker sustained the injury during a Week 10 win over the Chargers, but he was capable of finishing out the game upon his third-quarter return. If Van Noy can avoid missing any time with his most recent issue, it would be another advantage for Miami's defense in a matchup against the Broncos' 28th-ranked scoring offense.