Van Noy (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
This is the first we're hearing of a groin injury for Van Noy. He'll look to raise his practice participation and suit up for Sunday's game against the Jets, where the veteran linebacker will be hoping to build on his season totals of 15 tackles and two sacks.
More News
-
Dolphins' Kyle Van Noy: Disruptive in Thursday night win•
-
Dolphins' Kyle Van Noy: Ready to face former team•
-
Dolphins' Kyle Van Noy: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Kyle Van Noy: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Lands with Miami•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Notches another sack•