Van Noy (hip) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against Kansas City.
Van Noy came into the game drawing a questionable tag after he was limited in practice throughout the week, but the hip injury will force him to miss his second game of the season. The veteran's absence will be a tough loss for Miami, as he was coming off a three-sack performance in Week 13. With Van Noy sidelined, Sam Eguavoen and Andrew Van Ginkel are expected to see increased roles at linebacker for Sunday's game.
