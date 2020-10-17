Van Noy is dealing with a foot injury in addition to his groin injury going into Sunday's game against the Jets, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Van Noy remains questionable for the contest, but it now appears that he will have multiple injuries to overcome. He practiced in limited fashion twice to close out the week, so he is looking like a true game-time decision.
