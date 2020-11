Van Noy (hip) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald

Van Noy briefly exited last weekend's win over the Chargers after his lingering hip injury acted up, and he's had his practice reps managed since. It looks like the veteran linebacker has a fair chance to suit up in Denver, though it's possible that he won't handle a full snap load even if active.