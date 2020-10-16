Van Noy (groin) is questionable for Sunday's divisional contest against the Jets.
Van Noy has put together back-to-back limited practices, a hint that he's trending in the right direction for Sunday's game. Even if he's active, though, the veteran linebacker could end up playing with a snap count.
