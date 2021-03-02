The Dolphins plan to release Van Noy, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Van Noy signed a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins last March, but his tenure with the team will last just one season. The linebacker logged 69 tackles, six sacks, six defended passes, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 14 games in 2020, but he'll be on the move once again. Per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, letting Van Noy go will create $9.7 million in salary cap savings (and as much at $12.5M if he's deemed a post June 1 cut) for Miami.
