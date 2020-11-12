The Dolphins placed Van Noy on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Van Noy was one of three players placed on the COVID-19 list by Miami on Thursday, alongside Christian Wilkins and Matt Cole. The veteran linebacker appears to be in legitimate danger of missing Sunday's game against the Chargers, considering that NFL guidelines stipulate that players must quarantine for at least five days even if they test negative.