Van Noy (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Van Noy's coming off three-sack performance that doubled his season total, so his presence will be key to Miami's upset bid against the defending champs. If the veteran linebacker ends up sitting out, Sam Eguavoen would likely absorb most of the snaps vacated by Van Noy.