Van Noy (hip) practiced without limitations Friday and will play in Saturday's game versus the Raiders, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
After a pair of limited sessions, Van Noy proved he's at 100 percent for this weekend's AFC clash. The 29-year-old linebacker has posted six sacks through 12 games; he sits just a half sack shy of tying his career high in the category.
