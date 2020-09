Van Noy (hand) practice in full Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against New England, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Van Noy is set to make his debut as a Dolphin on Sunday, when he'll suit up against the team he played with from 2016-19. The 29-year-old's capacity as a pass rusher makes him a worthwhile IDP option, though his inconsistent tackle numbers don't provide a very safe floor in most fantasy formats.