Van Noy registered nine tackles and two pass deflections during Sunday's 28-17 win against the Rams.

Van Noy had been limited during Wednesday and Thursday of the preceding practice week because of a foot issue, but he was able to shed any injury designation heading into a home matchup against Los Angeles. He had been forced to sit out Week 6 with a groin injury, but boosted by extra recuperation time from Miami's bye week Van Noy finished third on the team in total tackles. The two-time Super Bowl champion hadn't registered more than five tackles in a game this season coming into Sunday.