Van Noy (hip) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
The veteran has been dealing with his hip issue since Nov. 15, having sustained the injury in-game during a Week 10 home matchup against the Chargers. Van Noy has mostly proven capable of fighting through, sitting out Week 14, but otherwise suiting up in every contest since the initial injury. This week, he's been limited for all three of the Dolphins' practices. If able to get the nod for a Saturday night road trip to Las Vegas, the 29-year-old year has a chance to break his career-high in sacks (six), should he reach the quarterback one more time.
