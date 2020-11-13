Coach Brian Flores said Friday that Van Noy (undisclosed) will not be available against the Chargers on Sunday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Van Noy was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday along with fellow defensive starter Christian Wilkins, who will similarly be forced to sit out Sunday's contest. When healthy, the veteran linebacker has played a three-down role for the Dolphins. His versatile abilities as a pass rusher, run blocker and pass defender will be missed as Miami attempts to contain Justin Herbert and the Chargers.