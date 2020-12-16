Van Noy (hip) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports
Van Noy was forced to miss last week's loss to the Chiefs will the nagging hip injury, and appears to be still managing the injury. The Dolphins missed his veteran presence Sunday, giving up 33 points to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Van Noy is still on track to return in Week 15, but if he's unable to go again, Sam Eguavoen and Andrew Van Ginkel would be the primary benefactors of more snaps on defense.