Van Noy (hip) didn't suit up in Wednesday's practice, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Van Noy suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Chargers as he continues to rehab and receive treatment. The fact that he didn't participate at all is a bad sign for his chances to suit up in Sunday's game against the Broncos. If Van Noy were forced to miss more game action, Sam Eguavoen would likely draw a start at strongside linebacker.
