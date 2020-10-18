Van Noy (groin/foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, appears unlikely to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

More specifically, Pelissero relays that fellow starting outside linebacker Shaq Lawson (knee) -- who is also listed as questionable -- has a "much better chance of playing" than Van Noy. The Dolphins are on bye Week 7, so it would make sense for the team to let the edge rusher get some extra time to heal while he tends to multiple injuries. While suiting up in all five of Miami's games to date, Van Noy has tallied 19 tackles and two sacks.