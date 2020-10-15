Van Noy (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Coach Brian Flores called Van Noy's groin injury minor, according to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, a hint that the veteran linebacker could still be on track to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Jets. Unless Van Noy is able to resume practicing in full Friday, though, he could end up playing restricted snaps Week 6 even if active.
