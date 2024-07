McGowan and the Dolphins agreed on a contract Tuesday.

McGowan was let go by the Jaguars in late June, but he has now found his next opportunity with Miami. The wide receiver last appeared in an NFL contest in 2022, failing to log any offensive stats while playing in two contests with the Commanders. In all likelihood, McGowan will be battling with the likes of Anthony Schwartz and Je'Quan Burton for a practice squad spot with the Dolphins in 2024.