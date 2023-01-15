The Dolphins elevated Perine from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's wild-card contest at Buffalo.

The third-year pro has resided on Miami's practice squad since mid-October, but with Raheem Mostert out Sunday due to a broken thumb, the team was in need of reinforcements in the backfield. Jeff Wilson is slated to be the primary runner in place of Mostert, but Perine and Salvon Ahmed will be available for touches if needed. Through 14 games with the Jets between 2020 and 2021, Perine averaged 3.7 YPC on his 72 rushes, hauled in 11 of 15 targets for 63 yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground.