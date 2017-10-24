Tunsil (knee) received positive medical reports Monday and could play Thursday in Baltimore, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins feared the worst Sunday when Tunsil went down but all reports have him escaping serious injury. With a short week before the game Thursday, the Dolphins could still elect to play it safe with Tunsil but if he gets through practice on Tuesday or Wednesday then it's a pretty good bet he starts for Miami.