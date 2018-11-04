Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil: Exits game with knee injury
Tunsil is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets due to a knee injury.
Tunsil exited the Week 9 matchup during the fourth quarter, and the severity of his knee injury remains undisclosed. Zach Sterup will slot in as Miami's starting left tackle as long as Tunsil remains sidelined.
