Dolphins' Laremy Tunsil: Fifth-year option exercised
The Dolphins exercised the fifth-year option on Tunsil's rookie contract Thursday, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The fifth year will net Tunsil $9.7 million but is only guaranteed for injury. The 2016 first-round pick is now slated to be Miami's starting left tackle for at least the next two seasons.
